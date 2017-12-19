Mitsubishi Materials unveils more data falsification and other misconduct

Mitsubishi Materials Corp., a manufacturer of components used in automobiles and aircraft, said Tuesday it has found more cases of data falsification and misconduct following a probe conducted in the wake of data-rewriting revelations at three of its subsidiaries.

The nonferrous metal and industrial product group is among Japanese manufacturers that have recently been mired in product quality scandals, including product data alteration by Japan’s third-largest steel-maker, Kobe Steel Ltd., and inspections by uncertified staff at carmakers Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp.

“I want to offer a deep apology for causing extensive trouble,” Mitsubishi Materials President Akira Takeuchi said at a news conference in Tokyo.

Mitsubishi Materials said subsidiary Mitsubishi Cable Industry Ltd. skipped a required inspection on some of its sealing products used for joining metal parts such as pipes, and also falsified data on magnetic wires used for electrical products.

With the latest revelation, the number of firms the Mitsubishi Material group supplied with nonconforming products has come to some 260 companies, it said.

The magnetic wires, called Fine Rectangular Magnet Wire, have also been shipped from Mitsubishi Cable to five firms, the company said.

Mitsubishi Materials has been looking into all of its operations after revealing its subsidiaries doctored specification data for sealing and copper products among others supplied to the aerospace, automotive and electric power industries.

It said earlier that Mitsubishi Shindoh Co. rigged data on copper products, while Mitsubishi Aluminum Co. also supplied products with falsified specification data.

Meanwhile, scandal-hit Subaru submitted to the government Tuesday the results of an investigation into its decadeslong use of uncertified inspectors to carry out final vehicle checks, the transport ministry said.

Yasuyuki Yoshinaga, the automaker’s president, held a news conference later in the day to explain the results.

Subaru enlisted a group of lawyers to look into the cause of the malpractice — continued over more than 30 years at two factories in eastern Japan — that triggered a recall of 395,000 vehicles in the domestic market, and to draw up steps to prevent a recurrence.

Nine models have been recalled, including the Impreza and Toyota’s 86 two-seat sports car, which Subaru manufactures.