Japanese patisserie chain Chateraise ramping up overseas expansion

Factory-to-patisserie chain operator Chateraise Co. is gearing up for overseas expansion with plans to open 200 shops in Thailand and boost overseas sales to 50 percent of its total revenue in the next 10 years.

The company, which runs over 500 outlets mainly in Japan, has recently opened its second shop in Bangkok and is seeking franchisees to accelerate store expansion in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

In the past two years, Chateraise has tapped the markets of eight countries and areas across Asia, opening more than 30 shops.

The company sees Thailand as a promising market where sweets consumption is expected to be driven by economic growth coupled with a youthful population, according to Takako Saito, senior managing director of parent company Chateraise Holdings Co.

The company opened its second Thai outlet in the Gateway Ekamai Shopping Mall in central Bangkok on Friday, following the opening of its debut shop in the Isetan Bangkok department store in July. Both were opened through a franchise formula.

The company, based in Yamanashi Prefecture, produces cakes, pastry, confectionery and beverages at six factories scattered across Japan. It procures raw materials directly from contracted farmers. Products are sold at its branded shops.

Almost all products are shipped from Japan to the two shops in the Thai capital, which are planning to start selling imported ice cream to enhance their product lineup. Chateraise is preparing to open a third shop in Bangkok next year.

In building an international footprint, Chateraise first expanded to Singapore in 2015 and has forayed into Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan. It is planning to add more stores in Hanoi and Manila next year.

In line with aggressive store expansion abroad, the company is building two plants in Yamanashi, one of which is scheduled to begin operating next year, Saito said.