China and Japan should cooperate on global issues to tap ‘golden chance’ for mending ties: ex-PM Fukuda

Former Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda said Saturday the time is ripe for Tokyo to strengthen cooperation with Beijing beyond bilateral issues so relations can get back on the right development track sooner.

“While the world is facing a period of significant change, Japan and China, both major countries with stable (political) foundations, are now given a golden chance to discuss, seek solutions and act together not just for bilateral issues, but also for those of Asia and the world,” Fukuda said in a keynote speech at a forum on Sino-Japanese relations in Beijing.

Fukuda, who was prime minister for a year from September 2007, said China’s rise is at the center of the drastic change. He said the two sides have no other choice but to help and try to understand each other for the sake of working toward a more peaceful and prosperous international environment.

This year’s two-day forum, attended by dozens of former government officials, scholars and journalists serving as panelists from the two countries, comes amid the emergence of the best atmosphere in years for restoring a bilateral relationship strained by territorial and historical issues.

In a similar vein, Jiang Jianguo, China’s minister of the State Council Information Office, urged that two Asian powers should never forget “the original intent of peace, friendship and cooperation” when they normalized diplomatic ties 45 years ago.

Jiang said that economic cooperation has been an important “booster of China-Japan relations” and that the two countries should “together actively promote regional economic integration.”

To build an open world economy, he called on Japan to get deeply involved in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious One Belt, One Road initiative aimed at expanding trade and infrastructure networks in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

The event, co-hosted by Japanese nonprofit think tank Genron NPO and the China International Publishing Group, started in 2005 as a public diplomacy platform, with the purpose of facilitating communication even at a time of government-to-government difficulties.

To better understand each other’s views, several panel discussions covering such topics as security, economics and media issues have been held each year in parallel.

Serious differences of opinion obviously remain between security experts from the countries on such issues as how best to approach North Korea and what factors are essential for maritime order.

Still, the results of an annual survey released by the two organizers Thursday showed significant improvements in perceiving the current status of bilateral ties.

Japanese respondents who said bilateral ties in recent months had been “bad” or “relatively bad” accounted for 44.9 percent, down sharply from 71.9 percent last year and dipping below 50 percent for the first time in seven years.

The survey found 64.2 percent of Chinese respondents held a negative perception of ties, compared with 78.2 percent in 2016.