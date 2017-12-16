Budget heads for yet another new high in fiscal 2018

The government plans to draw up a record general-account budget of ¥97.8 trillion ($870 billion) for fiscal 2018 starting in April, it has been learned.

The budget, about ¥400 billion ($3.5 billion) higher than the initial 2017 budget, will set a new all-time high for the sixth straight year primarily due higher spending on social security, sources said Friday.

With tax revenue estimated at a 27-year high of ¥59.1 trillion ($525 billion), the amount of government bonds issued, excluding debt-servicing costs, is expected to fall by ¥400 billion from fiscal 2017 to between ¥33.5 trillion and ¥34 trillion, down for an eighth consecutive year.

The government plans to adopt the draft budget at a Cabinet meeting on Dec. 22. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes to highlight both revenue growth from economic recovery and progress in fiscal reconstruction through the reduction of JGB issues, the sources said.

Social security expenditures are likely to be pushed up by an increase in medical costs from th rapid graying of society.

Defense spending is expected to hit a record high of ¥5.2 trillion. Including them, general expenditures — spending to finance policy measures — are estimated to rise above ¥58.5 trillion, the sources said.

Debt-servicing costs are likely to total around ¥23.5 trillion, down slightly from the fiscal 2017 budget. Reflecting Japan’s rock-bottom interest rates, the rate assumed in the budget blueprint for 2018 will be 1.1 percent, down from 1.2 percent used in the phase for tallying budget requests from the government’s ministries and agencies.

As the government plans to raise its projection for real economic growth in fiscal 2018 to 1.8 percent from the 1.4 percent estimated in July, the estimated tax revenue of ¥59.1 trillion will be substantially higher than the ¥57.7 trillion in the fiscal 2017 budget.

The expected ¥59.1 trillion in revenue will be the highest since the ¥59.8 trillion in 1991. The rise will likely be led by corporate tax revenue.

Thanks to the robust revenue, the amount of new JGBs issued is expected to fall below ¥34 trillion for the first time in nine years.

Revenue grants to local governments will be reduced to between ¥15.4 trillion and ¥15.5 trillion, the first drop in two years.

Finance Minister Taro Aso plans to hold negotiations with other Cabinet ministers Monday on spending items that have yet to be sorted out.