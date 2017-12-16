Nearly 70% oppose plans to propose constitutional amendment in Diet in 2018: poll

Nearly 70 percent of the public is opposed to Diet proposals for amending the Constitution in 2018, a Jiji Press poll has found.

The results of the poll, released Friday, show that 68.4 percent would oppose the Diet adopting such a proposal after it opens in January.

Of the respondents, 51.3 percent said they were opposed to amending the supreme code in haste, while 17.1 percent said they were against making any revision at all.

Even among supporters of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s conservative Liberal Democratic Party, the idea of proposing a revision in 2018 was rejected by 50.6 percent and backed by 42.9 percent.

Among all respondents, the proposal drew support from only 20.9 percent.

Asked what should be given priority for amendment, with multiple answers allowed, 36 percent suggested government transparency. This was followed by free education at 35.9 percent, and the creation of a state of emergency clause at 28.3 percent.

War-renouncing Article 9, a lifelong target of Abe, was cited by 20.8 percent, while restricting the Cabinet’s right to dissolve the House of Representatives, the more powerful lower chamber of the Diet, drew support from 13.8 percent.

The interview-based nationwide survey was conducted on 2,000 people 18 or older over a four-day period through Monday. It drew valid responses from 62.9 percent of those contacted.

The poll also showed that the approval rating for Abe’s Cabinet in December slid 2.8 points from November to 42.6 percent, while its disapproval rating declined 1 point to 36.1 percent.

The approval rating declined after rising more than 8 points in November in the wake of the LDP’s landslide victory in the Oct. 22 Lower House election. The December setback is believed to reflect the grilling faced by Abe and other officials in the extraordinary Diet session called over alleged favoritism scandals. The scandals involve two school operators, one with a link to Abe’s wife, Akie, and the other involving a close friend of the prime minister.

Of the respondents backing the Cabinet, 18.8 percent said there is no other suitable person to be prime minister, 12.6 percent hailed Abe’s strong leadership and 10.5 percent deemed him reliable.

Among reasons for not supporting the Cabinet, 21 percent cited trust issues with Abe, 16.5 percent said they had low expectations, and 12.6 percent had problems with is policy proposals.

The survey also said the support rating for the LDP was at 24.8 percent, down 3.1 points. The new Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan fetched a support rating of 5 percent, down 0.4 point.

Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, was backed by 4.1 percent, the Democratic Party by 1.8 percent, the Japanese Communist Party by 1.7 percent and Nippon Ishin no Kai by 1 percent. The support rate for upstart Kibo no To (Party of Hope) sank to 0.9 percent, the lowest since it was formed in September.

Respondents not expressing support for any particular party accounted for 58.7 percent of those surveyed.