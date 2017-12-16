Japan to seek nonpermanent U.N. Security Council seat for 2023-2024

Japan will contest the election for a nonpermanent seat on the U.N. Security Council for the 2023-2024 period, with its current two-year term closing at the end of December, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Friday in New York.

He also pushed Japan’s case for reform of the council, which includes the goal of Japan and other nations being added as permanent members.

“Japan will contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security by attempting to be a nonpermanent member of the council as frequently as possible” until reform is achieved, he told media at the U.N. headquarters when announcing Tokyo’s intention to run in the 2022 ballot.

Kono was in New York to preside over Friday’s ministerial-level Security Council meeting on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, which took place earlier in the day.

The Security Council consists of five permanent veto-wielding members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States — and 10 nonpermanent members that serve two-year terms.

During a news conference, Kono called for an overhaul of the powerful council, saying it is an “urgent task” needed to address threats to global peace and security more effectively.

“The Security Council still does not reflect the realities of the international community in the 21st century, as we can see from the fact that Africa, which is broadly and frequently discussed in the Security Council, is underrepresented,” he said.

While welcoming the progress of changes to the U.N. Secretariat, Kono said, “No reform of the United Nations will be complete without the reform of the Security Council.”

He called for text-based intergovernmental negotiations on revamping the council to begin during the current session of the U.N. General Assembly, saying the push is not solely motivated by Japan desiring a permanent seat.

Together with Brazil, India and Germany, Japan is one of a quartet of countries collectively known as the Group of Four that aspire to become future permanent seat holders on a restructured council.

Despite general agreement among U.N. member states that the current structure of the Security Council is outdated, there has been no agreement on how to realize structural changes.

The Group of Four, for example, believes that it is necessary to enlarge the council by adding more permanent and nonpermanent seats.

Uniting for Consensus, a grouping that counts countries such as Italy, Pakistan and South Korea among its members, has been pushing only for an increased number of nonpermanent members, although it has also proposed extending their term beyond two years.

Tokyo is serving its current term as a nonpermanent member after being elected in 2015 for the 11th time, a record for any nation.