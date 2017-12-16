Japan-born Thai teenager granted one-year permission to stay despite deportation order

A Japan-born Thai teenager who attends a high school in Yamanashi Prefecture has been granted special permission to stay in the country for a year despite an earlier deportation order, a source has said.

“Perhaps the immigration authorities recognized that he is settled into the region,” said one supporter of 17-year-old Won Utinan. A petition calling on the government to allow Utinan to stay in Japan has drawn thousands of signatures.

The Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau has not revealed the reason for its decision to give the special permit, which is dated Thursday.

“Until now I needed an approval even to go outside the prefecture. I am happy that I can now act freely and also have time to think about my dream for the future,” said Utinan, third-year high school student in the city of Kofu.

Utinan was born in 2000 to Thai parents who came to Japan in 1995 but who did not have legal residency. Because his parents moved from place to place out of a fear of being detected, Utinan could not attend elementary school.

But with cooperation from a support group in Kofu, Utinan acquired Japanese-language skills at age 12 and started to attend junior high school from the second year in April 2013.

Utinan and his mother reported their situation to immigration authorities, seeking permission to stay, but the bureau ordered them to be deported to Thailand in 2014.

While the mother returned to Thailand, Utinan filed a suit asking the court to invalidate the deportation order but lost in both lower and higher courts.

After withdrawing an appeal to the Supreme Court, Utinan sought a re-examination with immigration authorities.

According to the Justice Ministry, a foreign individual set to be deported may be granted special permission to stay in Japan by taking into account factors such as the reason for his or her stay, family circumstances and humanitarian considerations.