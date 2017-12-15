Tokyo adopts ordinance banning solicitation of nude images from children under 18

The Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly adopted a revised ordinance Friday banning the solicitation of naked images from people under 18 in what is believed to be the first attempt to penalize such requests in Japan.

“The damage caused by such images is not just limited to Tokyo but goes beyond the prefectural border,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said. “I hope the movement will spread across the country.”

Under the ordinance, which takes effect Feb. 1, violators will face fines of up to ¥300,000 ($2,700) even if they reside outside Tokyo or if the children targeted did not actually send nude images.

The ordinance also prohibits actions such as intimidation or promising payment in conjunction with such requests.