Dollar eases below ¥112.50 in Tokyo

The dollar fell below ¥112.50 in Tokyo trading on Friday, with market participants retreating to the sidelines to see the course of U.S. tax reform.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.15-15, down from ¥112.75-77 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1791-1792, down from $1.1816-1817, and at ¥132.24-24, almost unchanged from ¥133.24-26.

The dollar fluctuated around ¥112.30 in early trading, after briefly slipping to around ¥112 in overseas trading overnight after media reports that two Republican senators will not support a U.S. tax reform bill.

The greenback fell to around ¥112.10 later in the morning, reflecting sluggish Tokyo stocks.

In the afternoon, the dollar climbed to around ¥112.40 thanks to the stock market’s rebound, but fell back to around ¥112.20 later as stock prices gave up the gains toward the close.

“Active trading was held in check” after the end of closely watched events, including monetary policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, said an official of a currency brokerage house.

“The dollar’s topside was weighed down by uncertainty over a proposed corporate tax cut in the United States,” the official also said.