‘Tiger Mask’ donor urges more local governments to engage with orphan-support initiatives

Since stepping forward a year ago, to reveal himself as the initiator of the “Tiger Mask” movement of anonymous donations to orphans, Masatake Kawamura has allowed no letup in his charity drive.

The campaign he started has motivated his hometown government to launch a fundraising project to offer support for orphans under the furusato nōzei hometown donation system for tax deductions.

“I hope other local governments will also be involved, giving it (the donation campaign) breadth,” said Kawamura, a 44-year-old company worker in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture.

Kawamura lost his mother in early childhood. He never had a randoseru school satchel, commonly used by elementary school children in Japan, and went to school with a carrier bag. He attended high school while working and living alone. “I had a hard time,” he said, recalling his unstable livelihood after graduating from high school and entering the workforce.

Due to his firsthand experiences of hardship, Kawamura is highly motivated to support children who have to leave orphanages upon graduation from high school. Kawamura started donating school satchels and money to orphanages in 1998.

Taking a cue from the Tiger Mask manga comic, he provided school satchels to an orphanage in Maebashi on Christmas Day in 2010 under the name Naoto Date, a fictional professional wrestler and the main character of the comic.

In the comic, which was serialized in magazines between 1968 and 1971, Date fights wearing a tiger’s mask and donates his winnings to the orphans’ home where he was raised.

Kawamura’s anonymous contribution attracted wide public and media attention, sparking a spate of similar donations in other parts of Japan.

In a bid to bolster the campaign, he took his mask off and identified himself on Dec. 7, 2016, in a wrestling ring at a commemorative event for the original, real-life Tiger Mask pro wrestler. He works with Satoru Sayama, the Tiger Mask, to help needy children.

Kawamura also started lobbying local governments in Gunma to support orphans. Maebashi Mayor Ryu Yamamoto answered his call, and the city added a project to support the Tiger Mask movement to its list of policy measures financed by donations under the furusato nōzei system. Under the system, people can donate money to the local governments of their choice — which do not necessarily need to be their hometowns — and be eligible for tax deductions.

The donations to the aid project are used to help children who are set to leave orphanages in the city finance the costs of starting new lives, including purchases of various items and the acquisition of diver’s licenses.

According to the Maebashi government, the initiative had raised about ¥18 million from 180 donors by the end of November. Some fund contributors declined to receive reciprocal gifts from the municipality.

“We hope that this type of arrangement, of using furusato nōzei contributions to address local problems, will be adopted across wider areas of Japan,” a city official said.

Kawamura emphasized that “the range of career choices for children depends on being able to get support.”

He calls on more local governments to launch similar fundraising campaigns so that eventually children in need can get help in any municipality.

Multiple local governments have responded favorably, encouraging Kawamura to renew his determination.

“Steady, step by step,” he said of the progress in his campaign.