Serious ethical breaches found in Tokyo MX program on Okinawa protesters, watchdog finds

A Tokyo Metropolitan Television Broadcasting Corp. program on anti-U.S. base protesters in Okinawa Prefecture included serious breaches of broadcasting ethics, a Japanese media watchdog said in a statement Thursday.

On the information variety show titled “News Joshi” (“News Girl”), aired on Jan. 2, it was reported that people protesting the construction of helipads in the U.S. Marine Corps’ jungle warfare training area in Okinawa were given daily wages and that ambulances dispatched to the site were blocked by the protesters. Narrators also criticized the demonstrators.

After the broadcast, the program drew criticism that it contained false and discriminatory information, and the matter was taken to the nonprofit, nongovernmental Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization, or BPO.

The BPO’s broadcasting ethics investigation committee said in the statement that it found no evidence that ambulance traffic was hindered and that the broadcaster, better known as Tokyo MX, made no effort to verify the claims.

It also said that Tokyo MX broadcast insults about the demonstrators, including labeling them as a “militant group for extreme demonstrations” and “the silver brigade.” In addition, there were no interviews with the demonstrators.

The program included “multiple problematic issues involving broadcasting ethics,” the committee concluded, accusing Tokyo MX of seriously violating ethics by not carrying out appropriate checks.

The program is produced by an external production company and is directly funded by a sponsor.

“We hope that the broadcaster will establish a system for checking programs properly and review their way of thinking on broadcasting ethics,” Yoshiharu Kawabata, head of the committee, told a news conference.

Tokyo MX officials said the company takes the statement seriously and “will make across-the-board efforts to prevent a recurrence.”