Nikki Haley unveils missile parts she claims prove Iran is arming Houthis in violation of UNSC resolutions

WASHINGTON

AP

President Donald Trump’s envoy to the United Nations says “undeniable” evidence proves Iran is violating international law by funneling missiles to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is unveiling recently declassified evidence including segments of missiles launched at Saudi Arabia from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. She’s displaying the missile parts in a hanger at a military base in Washington.

Haley says the missile parts bear markings showing they originate in Iran and that they have technical specifications that are specific to Iranian-manufactured weapons.

Haley says it proves “blatant violations” of U.N. Security Council resolutions while the international community was “looking the other way” because of the nuclear deal. She says the U.S. will now rally other nations to push back on Iran’s behavior.