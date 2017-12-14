Don Quijote founder plans more price-busting openings across Asia

After launching its first Don Quijote outlet in Singapore on Dec. 1, the Japanese discount retailer plans to expand with even more outlets in Asia, founding Chairman Takao Yasuda said.

The group is looking to open stores in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, he said.

“Our company’s future development hinges on overseas operations,” Yasuda said in an interview Tuesday.

When he moved to Singapore in 2015, Yasuda was surprised at how expensive food ingredients and other products from Japan were.

“I realized my new mission is to lower the prices to affordable levels,” he said.

The new outlet is in a busy downtown shopping mall and offers far lower prices than other Japan-affiliated stores. It is popular not only with Japanese, but with local residents as well. It even has to limit customers on weekends.

“This shows how dissatisfied people have been with Japanese product prices,” Yasuda said. “We’ll increase (the stores) to around 10 in Singapore in two to three years so customers can enjoy shopping with leisure.”