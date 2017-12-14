Tepco and Nissan test ‘virtual power plant’ made from EV batteries

Tokyo Electric and Nissan Motor Co. are testing what they claim is Japan’s first demonstration of a power system that uses electric vehicle batteries to smooth out fluctuations in supply and demand.

Tepco and Nissan hope to identify problems that must be resolved to build a successful “virtual power plant,” or a network of power-supplying equipment such as EV batteries that can be run remotely via the internet. Such a setup functions like a single power plant, the two companies said Wednesday.

A network of 300,000 EV batteries would be able to supply as much electricity as a nuclear reactor.

Tepco believes EVs will play an important role in reducing power grid fluctuations if the use of renewable energy, such as solar power, increases.

A total of 45 Nissan Leafs and e-NV200 commercial vans will be used in the test, which will last until the end of next month.