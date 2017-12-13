Shiga ranks top in Japan’s average life expectancy for men, Aomori lowest for both sexes

The average life expectancy in 2015 for Japanese men was highest in Shiga Prefecture at 81.78 years, a health ministry survey showed Wednesday.

The average life expectancy for women was highest in Nagano Prefecture at 87.67 years, according to the survey that has been conducted every five years since 1965 in order to analyze regional disparities in life spans.

Shiga ranked top for the first time for either men or women.

The lowest figure for both sexes was recorded in the prefecture of Aomori, with men living on average 78.67 years and women 85.93 years.

The difference between the highest and lowest figures shrank to record lows for both men and women, at 3.11 years and 1.74 years, respectively.

Average life expectancy grew in all of the nation’s 47 prefectures on the back of advances in medical treatment and growing health awareness from the previous survey in 2010.

As health-promotion measures were taken in prefectures with low life expectancies, average figures increased overall, a ministry official said.

The average life expectancy for men increased 1.20 years in Shiga, which ranked second in the previous survey.

Nagano, which ranked top for men for the fifth time in a row through the previous survey, came second this time, with an average life expectancy of 81.75 years.

Kyoto ranked third at 81.40 years, followed by Nara at 81.36 years and Kanagawa at 81.32 years.

For women, Nagano ranked top for the second time in row, followed by Okayama at 87.67 years, only 0.002 below the average number of years for Nagano. Shimane was third at 87.64 years, Shiga came fourth at 87.57 years and Fukui ranked fifth at 87.54 years.

Aomori came last for the ninth consecutive time for men and the fourth straight time for women.

Growth since the previous survey was highest at 1.50 years for men in Nagasaki and at 1.19 years for women in Tottori.