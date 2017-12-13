Dollar slightly weakens to around ¥113.40 in Tokyo

The dollar pared early losses to stand at around ¥113.40 in late afternoon trading in Tokyo on Wednesday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.43-43, down slightly from ¥113.46-46 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1738-1738, down from $1.1771-1771, and at ¥133.14-17, down from ¥133.56-56.

After moving narrowly around ¥113.50 in early trading, the dollar plunged below ¥113.20 on media reports that Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in a U.S. Senate election in deeply conservative Alabama.

The Republican Party’s loss will make its already slim majority in the Senate even narrower and deals a major blow to President Donald Trump’s administration, observers said.

But the dollar resisted falling further thanks to buybacks, recovering to around ¥113.30-40 in the afternoon, market sources said.

“The election result was not surprising because the two candidates had been expected to go neck and neck,” a currency broker said.

“The selling was short-lived as players concluded that the election result will have only a limited impact on Trump’s tax reform efforts,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.