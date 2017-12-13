Nikkei falls further on Roy Moore’s loss in U.S. Senate race

The benchmark Nikkei average lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, affected adversely by the U.S. Republican Party’s failure to win a Senate seat in a closely watched election.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 108.10 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 22,758.07. On Tuesday, the key market gauge lost 72.56 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 4.24 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,810.84. It rose 1.74 points the previous day.

In the morning, Tokyo stocks moved little as vigorous trading was held in check ahead of the announcement later on Wednesday of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, brokers said.

The market took a dive at the outset of the afternoon session, hit by the yen’s quick rise against the dollar following media reports that Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in the Senate race in the conservative state of Alabama, brokers said.

Stocks soon trimmed their losses thanks to buying on dips, but the Nikkei and Topix indexes remained deep in negative territory, brokers said.

The defeat of Moore, who was tainted by sexual assault allegations, has been seen as a heavy blow to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who backed the controversial candidate. The Republican Party as a whole also took a hit, with its majority in the Senate narrowing further.

Although investors keenly reacted to the news, the election results “won’t change the Tokyo market’s (upward) trend,” Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co., said, suggesting that the event had been factored in.

Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., pointed out that players’ focus was on the results of the FOMC meeting, rather than the election.

The early afternoon selling was short-lived because expectations for the Bank of Japan’s buying of exchange-traded funds underpinned the market, Japan Asia’s Shimizu noted.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,167 to 790 in the TSE’s first section, while 91 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume grew to 1.90 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.60 billion shares.

Mega-bank groups Sumitomo Mitsui, Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho attracted purchases after their U.S. peers fared well in New York on Tuesday.

Making a debut on the TSE’s first section, SG Holdings, the parent of major parcel delivery firm Sagawa Express, finished at ¥1,906, up 17.65 percent from its initial public offering price of ¥1,620.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average fell 140 points to 22,700.