Hiroshima High Court orders suspension of Ikata nuclear reactor in Ehime Prefecture, revoking district court ruling

The Hiroshima High Court on Wednesday revoked a lower court decision to order the suspension of a nuclear reactor at the Ikata power plant in Ehime Prefecture.

The ruling is the first high court decision on a series of injunctions filed with four district courts seeking to halt the No. 3 reactor at the plant, which was restarted in August 2016 but is now offline for routine checks.

The focal points of the decision included whether estimates by the plant operator, Shikoku Electric Power Co., of the potential size of possible earthquakes — a key factor for the reactor’s earthquake-resistance measures — were reasonable, and whether safety screening conducted under stricter regulations set after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster was credible.

Risks predicted in the event of a nuclear accident or natural disasters such as a volcanic eruptions were also contested.

The plaintiffs claimed that in calculating the size of a potential earthquake, the utility had underestimated the fact that the reactor lies above the epicenter of an anticipated Nankai Trough mega-quake, and that it is located near a geologic fault.

They added that the post-Fukushima regulations cannot ensure safety, and that major damage could occur at the time of an accident or disaster because the regulations were compiled without thoroughly determining the cause of the 2011 disaster.

But Shikoku Electric maintains that it has ensured safety and that there is no danger.

In March, the Hiroshima District Court found that the new regulations set by the Nuclear Regulation Authority and Shikoku Electric’s estimates of a possible earthquake and tsunami were reasonable.

The district court had turned down the request to halt the reactor, saying, “There is no specific risk that residents will suffer severe damage due to radioactive exposure associated with an accident.”

Following the checks, Shikoku Electric had been expected to bring the reactor back online on Jan. 22 and resume operations on Feb. 20.

The plaintiffs were four residents from Matsuyama in Ehime and Hiroshima, located on the opposite side of the Seto Inland Sea to the nuclear plant. Similar injunctions have been contested at Takamatsu High Court, Oita District Court and the Iwakuni branch of Yamaguchi District Court.