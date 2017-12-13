Metal window frame from U.S. military helicopter falls on elementary school grounds in Okinawa

A metal window frame from a U.S. military transport helicopter fell from the aircraft onto the grounds of an elementary school in Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday, triggering renewed anger and concerns in the municipality where a key U.S. air base is hosted.

A student was slightly injured by small stones that were scattered by the impact when the object fell on the playground of the school in the city of Ginowan, located just next to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. About 50 students were there at the time.

“This is not something that should happen as it stirs concerns among school officials and the people in the prefecture,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference in Tokyo, adding that there have been no reports of major damage so far.

The U.S. military admitted that the object is part of a CH-53E helicopter that belongs to the Futenma base.

The object, measuring 1 meter square, fell onto the school grounds at around 10:15 a.m. at a spot about 5 meters from where students were taking a physical education class.

The incident occurred less than a week after a small cylindrical object, which local government officials believe fell from a U.S. military aircraft, was found on the roof of a nursery school also in Ginowan. The U.S. military denied that the object fell from a U.S. military aircraft, although admitting it is a component of a CH-53 helicopter.

The Japanese and U.S. governments have been pushing to relocate the Futenma base from a densely populated area of Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal district of Nago, also in Okinawa.

The relocation is intended to remove the dangers posed by the Futenma base. But Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga and many other people in the southern island prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, want the Futenma base to be removed from the prefecture altogether.

Okinawans are frustrated by the noise, crime and accidents linked to U.S. bases. Safety concerns were recently rekindled by a series of accidents involving U.S. Marines Osprey aircraft and another CH-53E helicopter that belong to the Futenma base.