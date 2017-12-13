Australia introduces tough new laws on child sex tourism

New laws designed to stop pedophiles convicted in Australia from traveling overseas to offend again came into effect Wednesday, with the government saying it will make vulnerable children safer.

It is now an offense for registered child sex offenders — those convicted of the most serious forms of abuse — to leave Australia without approval from law enforcement agencies.

They also face having their passports canceled at the request of Australian authorities.

One convicted child molester was prevented from flying overseas from Sydney Airport on Wednesday under the new laws. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop would not say where the pedophile was headed. He was being questioned by police.

Australian pedophiles are notorious for taking inexpensive vacations to nearby Southeast Asian and Pacific island countries to abuse children.

“Australia has up to 20,000 registered child sex offenders who have served their sentences but are subject to reporting obligations that help to protect the community,” said Bishop. “For too long, these predators have traveled overseas undetected, including to countries where weaker laws mean they have opportunities to commit heinous crimes.”

Last year alone, 800 registered child sex offenders traveled overseas, often to developing countries in Asia, and about 40 percent did so without notifying police.

“This will now stop,” said Bishop.

The move follows repeated episodes of child exploitation overseas, including a high-profile case last year when Australian Robert Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing 11 Indonesian girls on the resort island of Bali.

The crackdown comes on the heels of concern about the growing role of technology in pedophilia, with the government proposing new offenses and tougher penalties targeting live-streamed child abuse and online grooming.

They also plan tougher fines on internet service providers if they do not report abusive material to police.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan called the crackdown “the toughest on pedophiles in a generation,” making Australia “a world leader in protecting vulnerable children overseas from child sex tourism.”