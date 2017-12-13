NHK to discuss possible subscription fee cut for needy families

NHK plans to discuss a viewing-fee reduction that is expected to cover needy families.

The public broadcaster’s Board of Governors plans to include the measure in its next three-year business plan from fiscal 2018.

The planned measure was unveiled by Chairman Susumu Ishihara after a meeting of the decision-making board on Tuesday.

The board sought advice from a panel of outside experts designed to discuss the television reception fee system. Based on the advice, the committee will make its decision by the end of next March.

At present, NHK grants a 50 percent or 100 percent fee exemption to people who live on welfare, stay in social welfare facilities and have severe disabilities. Whether to expand the coverage is likely to be discussed.

NHK is considering how to return money to subscribers, as costs for rebuilding the Broadcasting Center, NHK’s headquarters, are expected to be covered with its reserves.

In 2016, Katsuto Momii, then president of NHK, proposed a fee cut for all subscribers. But the board did not approve the measure.

Regarding a Supreme Court ruling last week that a broadcasting law provision requiring TV owners to subscribe to NHK is constitutional, Ishihara said NHK must be humble and work harder to gain public acceptance of the meaning of the fee system.