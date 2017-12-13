Shinkansen halted in Nagoya over ‘serious incident’ after oil leak, frame crack are found

A crack and oil leak have been found underneath a running shinkansen bullet train in the first “serious incident” affecting the high-speed train system since the predecessor of the transport ministry’s accident investigation commission was launched in 2001.

Believing that the trouble could have led to a high-speed derailment, the Japan Transport Safety Board is planning to hear from West Japan Railway Co., operator of the troubled bullet train, among others on Wednesday.

According to JR West, the crew of the bullet train bound for Tokyo noticed on Monday afternoon a burning smell when the train left Kokura Station in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Although maintenance crew boarded the shinkansen at Okayama Station and heard an abnormal motor sound, JR West judged it would not affect the operation of the train and continued the run.

However, as the train left Kyoto Station, an abnormal smell was detected again and JR West checked underneath the train at Nagoya Station and found an oil leak.

The operator halted the service and some 1,000 passengers changed to other trains, JR West said.

The company said a crack was found on the steel frame of the fourth carriage of the 16-car train, which began its run at Fukuoka’s Hakata Station.

The safety board of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said that if the frame of the carriage had broken, the wheel shafts would have been affected and the train could have derailed.

The bullet train car belonged to JR West’s N700 series.

Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), the operator of shinkansen services between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka, said it plans to move the troubled train, now at Nagoya Station, to a nearby carriage base and conduct a joint inspection with JR West after the safety board completes its probe.

JR West operates bullet trains between Shin-Osaka and Hakata.