Toshiba, Western Digital reach settlement to end legal battle over chip unit’s sale

Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday it has reached a settlement with U.S. joint venture partner Western Digital Corp. over the sale of its chip unit, ending a months-long legal battle and removing one of the major hurdles to completing the deal.

The cash-strapped Japanese company is seeking to raise funds through the sale of its chip unit Toshiba Memory Corp. to eliminate its negative net worth by the end of the business year in March and avoid a forced delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

But even though legal issues with Western Digital have been resolved, antitrust screening in major global markets could still be a major hurdle.

Western Digital has agreed to drop its legal action aimed at blocking the sale of Toshiba Memory. The U.S. hard-disk drive maker had claimed that selling the chip unit to a third party without its consent would be a breach of contract.

“We are very pleased to have reached this outcome, which clearly benefits all involved,” Toshiba Senior Executive Vice President Yasuo Naruke, also the president of Toshiba Memory, said in a joint statement released Wednesday.

“With the concerns about litigation and arbitration removed, we look forward to renewing our collaboration with Western Digital, and accelerating (Toshiba Memory’s) growth to meet growing global demand for flash memory.”

Western Digital Chief Executive Officer Steve Milligan said in a statement that “Western Digital’s core priorities have always been to protect the JVs and ensure their success and longevity, guarantee long-term access to NAND supply, protect our interests in the JVs, and create long-term value for our stakeholders.

“We are very pleased that these agreements accomplish these critical goals, allow Toshiba to achieve its objectives, and also enable us to continue delivering on the power of our platform,” Milligan said.

In September, Toshiba decided to sell Toshiba Memory shares to a Japan-U.S.-South Korean group led by U.S. fund Bain Capital. The consortium includes the state-backed Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, Development Bank of Japan and South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc.

As the legal action could have delayed the sale, Toshiba had to draw up a contingency plan in case the deal did not close in time. Last week, the company raised ¥600 billion ($5.3 billion) through a third-party allocation of new shares with 60 overseas investment funds, effectively removing the risk of delisting and enabling the Japanese company to take the upper hand in negotiations with Western Digital with Toshiba no longer needing to quickly sell the chip unit.

Toshiba had told Western Digital that unless it dropped its lawsuit, the Japanese manufacturer would build a new chip production plant on its own at its Yokkaichi plant in Mie Prefecture. Demand for the memory chips to be produced at the new factory is strong overseas.

Without additional joint investment from Western Digital, Toshiba will not be able to sell the cutting-edge flash memory chips with improved storage capacity, dealing a blow to its profits.

Toshiba and Western Digital have agreed to maintain the proportion of flash memory chips the two companies can receive. They will also continue talks about jointly investing in Toshiba’s new plant in Iwate Prefecture that will start construction next year.