Court keeps ban on new mining claims around Grand Canyon in uranium-rich reserves
The North Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona is seen in 205. A federal appeals court ruling keeps in place an Obama administration ban on new hard-rock mining claims around the Grand Canyon. | AP

Court keeps ban on new mining claims around Grand Canyon in uranium-rich reserves

AP

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA – A U.S. appeals court has kept in place an Obama administration ban on new mining claims around the Grand Canyon.

The decision Tuesday comes as a U.S. House committee is set to hear testimony on access to minerals on public land.

The U.S. Forest Service under President Donald Trump said weeks ago it would review the 20-year ban. The 2012 moratorium covers more than 1 million acres rich in high-grade uranium reserves outside Grand Canyon National Park.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision upheld a lower-court ruling preventing mining there.

The National Mining Association had argued the ban was irresponsible public policy and violated federal laws. A spokesman for the group says it’s disappointed with the ruling and is reviewing its options.

Conservationists say the ban protects water resources.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona is seen in 205. A federal appeals court ruling keeps in place an Obama administration ban on new hard-rock mining claims around the Grand Canyon. | AP

, , , ,