Japan tops list of nations Chinese people want to visit, survey shows

Japan topped the list of countries Chinese people in their 20s to 40s want to visit, a recent survey by the Japan External Trade Organization showed Tuesday.

Japan ranked at the top for the first time since the survey, which gauges consumption attitudes of Chinese people, started in 2013.

The latest survey was conducted in August on 1,224 medium- and high-income people living in six cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Japan ranked first out of nine countries covered in the survey, chosen by 40.2 percent of respondents. The United States came in second with 39.9 percent and Italy third with 37.4 percent, both falling one spot from the previous survey. Multiple answers were allowed in the poll.

Of those who chose Japan, over 60 percent said that they want to visit amusement parks in the country, higher than the share of respondents who cited shopping and dining. The proportion of those who said they want to see cherry blossoms came to 42.3 percent.

The results suggested that Chinese people are increasingly interested in experiment-based consumption.

“With Japan-China relations continuing to improve, consumption by foreign visitors to Japan is seen increasing further,” a JETRO official said.

Among respondents who expressed a desire to visit Japan, 61.1 percent said they obtain information on travel to Japan from their relatives and friends living in China, while 47.2 percent cited relatives and friends in Japan. Just 8.2 percent cited the internet.

Many respondents said that Japanese people seem to be polite and that shops in the country offer good service.

Of all respondents, 67.7 percent said they have bought goods from Japan using cross-border e-commerce services. Many of them said they bought the goods because they liked them during their past trips to Japan.

In this regard, increasing visitors to Japan is important for boosting online purchases of Japanese products overseas, the JETRO official said.