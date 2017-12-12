Dollar stuck around ¥113.50 in Tokyo

The dollar was caught Tuesday in a narrow range around ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading, as the currency market was dominated by a wait-and-see mood amid a lack of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.46-46, almost flat from ¥113.43-44 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1771-1771, down from $1.1783-1783, and at ¥133.56-56, down from ¥133.66-67.

“With Tokyo stocks showing limited moves, the dollar-yen pair fluctuated tightly, an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

While the dollar was supported by overnight rises in U.S. long-term interest rates and stock prices, a Japanese bank official said that “the dollar lacked additional positive factors to push it above ¥114.”

“Market players refrained from trading aggressively” before upcoming key economic events, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy meeting set to start later Tuesday, an official at another Japanese bank said.

At the meeting, the Fed is widely projected to decide to raise interest rates for a third time this year, market sources said.