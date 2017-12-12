Nikkei falls back on profit-taking

The Nikkei 225 average dropped Tuesday, hurt by a wave of profit-taking the day after hitting a 26-year closing high.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s benchmark gauge fell 72.56 points, or 0.32 percent, to end at 22,866.17. On Monday, the Nikkei rose 127.65 points to mark its highest closing level since Jan. 9, 1992.

But the Topix, which covers all first-section issues, finished 1.74 points, or 0.10 percent, higher at 1,815.08, its best finish since Nov. 8. It rose 9.61 points Monday.

From the outset, stocks were caught in a tug of war between selling to lock in profits and purchases backed by hopes for higher stock prices ahead, brokers said.

After fluctuating narrowly around Monday’s closing level, the Nikkei sank deeper into negative territory in the afternoon due to selling to cash in gains.

Active trading was held in check ahead of the announcement Wednesday of the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting, market sources said.

An expected interest rate increase decision at the two-day FOMC meeting has already been factored into the market, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

Ichikawa stressed that market players are paying attention to “the pace of interest hikes next year and beyond.”

“There was no major trading incentive,” Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., said, while admitting that the market was hit by profit-taking after the Nikkei jumped over 760 points in the three sessions through Monday.

The market’s downside was underpinned by relatively stable dollar-yen exchange rate movements as well as brisk earnings of Japanese companies, Tabei noted.

“The Nikkei’s retreat was not caused by a risk-off mood,” Ichikawa said, adding that the market’s downside was supported by buying on dips.

Falling issues slightly outnumbered rising ones 1,024 to 910 in the TSE’s first section, while 113 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.6 billion shares from Monday’s 1.42 billion shares.

Drugmakers Takeda and Shionogi as well as seasoning maker Ajinomoto met with selling.

By contrast, oil firms Idemitsu, Japex and Inpex were upbeat on the back of higher crude oil prices.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho attracted purchases on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates ahead, brokers said.