Tokyo prosecutors suspect JR Tokai official leaked maglev bid information to Obayashi

A Central Japan Railway Co. official is suspected of leaking information to construction firm Obayashi Corp. during the tender process for maglev train-related construction work, sources said Tuesday.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office has been looking into the case, questioning the official and an Obayashi executive among others. Investigators suspect Obayashi gained an advantage over its competitors by obtaining inside information from the railway operator, which is also known as JR Tokai.

JR Tokai said it will conduct an in-house probe.

Obayashi, one of Japan’s four biggest construction firms, won a contract jointly with Toda Corp. and JR Tokai Construction Co. in April 2016 to build an evacuation exit on the under-construction Tokyo-Nagoya-Osaka maglev train line for about ¥9 billion ($79 million).

The work is part of the ¥9 trillion next-generation high-speed train project — the world’s first using superconducting magnetic levitation technology — that will see passengers transported at a top speed of 500 kph, much faster than the current shinkansen. Maglev services on a 286-km stretch between Tokyo and Nagoya are slated to begin in 2027, with the aim of extending the line to Osaka by 2045.

The JR Tokai official is suspected of having passed information to Obayashi related to the estimated cost of construction and on which other companies had expressed an intention to bid, according to the sources.

Initially, four bidders showed interest in the 2015 tender. Obayashi, acting as the representative of its joint venture with Toda and JR Tokai Construction, is believed to have encouraged other major construction firms to submit higher bids, leading them to be ruled out, the sources said. Only bids from Obayashi and Kajima Corp. proceeded to the second phase of the tender process.

In addition to the 66-year-old vice president who presides over Obayashi’s civil engineering unit, executives of major construction firms such as Kajima have been questioned by prosecutors on a voluntary basis.

Contracts for various parts of the maglev construction project are awarded separately. Obayashi has also won three other related contracts from JR Tokai for work with its joint venture partners.

The industry has been trying to put an end to corrupt bidding over the past 10 years. Prior to the introduction of a tougher, revised antimonopoly law, which came into force in January 2006, Japan’s four biggest general contractors — Obayashi, Kajima Corp., Taisei Corp. and Shimizu Corp. — decided in late 2005 to part with the long-established custom of rigging bids for public works projects. Employees in charge of the process were reassigned, and bid-rigging groups nationwide were effectively suspended. Obayashi, at the center of the fraud investigation, introduced a compliance division.

But the fraud didn’t end there. In 2007, a former adviser to Obayashi was arrested and indicted for his role in the bid-rigging process involving a Nagoya subway project. That same year, another Obayashi adviser was prosecuted for rigging bids in 2005 to build an incineration plant in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture. The incident eventually pushed Obayashi’s then-president to resign.

The four contractors continue to see record profits due to a rise in construction demand in disaster areas following the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011. Demand is likely to remain strong with redevelopment plans in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Obayashi reported record sales of ¥917.4 billion ($8.09 billion), up 6.8 percent from a year earlier, in the six months through September.

While the construction boom is predicted to level off after the Olympics, maglev train-linked construction will continue to be a key business for general contractors. But depending on how the investigation unfolds, the latest scandal could hit Obayashi’s bottom line.

The firm plans to set up an independent panel to look into the alleged fraud, but it is unclear whether the move will be effective enough to prevent a recurrence.

A source, who was once tasked with stamping out bid-rigging at a major general contractor, said management should go out of its way to send a clear message about shunning the misconduct.

“Unless top company officials themselves go on the ground and tell them not to resort to rigging bids just to win contracts, (the practice) will not end,” he said.