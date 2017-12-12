U.S., EU and Japan join forces on Chinese excess capacity

The United States, European Union and Japan were set to announce a joint effort on Tuesday in Argentina aimed at confronting China over its excess industrial capacity and other trade practices, a source close to the discussions said.

Trade officials from the two countries and the EU were expected to make a joint statement on the sidelines of the World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires, aligning to address the overcapacity issue, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because talks on the issue were continuing.

It was unclear whether China would be specifically named in the statement.

Washington, Brussels and Tokyo have raised complaints about China’s subsidies to state-owned enterprises, state financing and investment rules that often force foreign firms to transfer strategic technologies.

They argue that such distortions have fueled rampant overcapacity in key industries such as steel and aluminum that are flooding global markets and forcing layoffs elsewhere.

The United States has sided with the EU in arguing that the WTO should not grant China market economy status, a move that would severely weaken Western trade defenses.

On Monday, Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko voiced support for efforts to strengthen WTO transparency and reporting standards — a U.S. initiative largely aimed at exposing illegal Chinese subsidies.

“Free trade only works when we secure fair conditions for competition,” Seko said in remarks to WTO colleagues. “Fair market conditions must not be negatively affected by measures such as market-distorting subsidies, forced technology transfer, infringement of intellectual property rights and unfair trade practices by state-owned enterprises.”

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, in remarks to colleagues, said some members were “intentionally circumventing” their obligations and seeking unfair concessions through litigation, causing the WTO to lose its trade negotiation focus.

The Financial Times reported that the joint statement would also target China’s intellectual property practices, including requirements that require firms turn technology over to local joint venture partners.

The Trump administration is investigating Chinese intellectual property practices, which could lead to unilateral trade retaliation under a U.S. trade law that predates the WTO’s creation in 1995. The administration is also considering broad import restrictions on steel and aluminum on national security grounds under a Cold War-era trade law.

EU member countries including Germany have threatened retaliation against any U.S. steel tariffs and have urged Washington against such unilateral actions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. said Monday that the WTO is losing its focus on trade negotiations and “becoming a litigation-centered organization.”

Lighthizer also complained that some WTO members try to gain concessions through lawsuits that he said they could never get at the negotiating table.

“We have to ask ourselves whether this is good for the institution and whether the current litigation structure makes sense,” Lighthizer said at the ministerial meeting.

Without naming names, he also said some member countries use their status as developing nations to obtain concessions and don’t follow WTO rules.

“We need to clarify our understanding of development within the WTO,” he said. “We cannot sustain a situation in which new rules can only apply to the few, and that others will be given a pass in the name of self-proclaimed development status.”

President Donald Trump has said the policy of the U.S. “is to aggressively promote and use American-made goods.”

Some member nations that favor free trade have decried what they say are Trump’s protectionist measures. But many also acknowledge the 164-nation WTO needs reform.

“We believe that it’s not sustainable to advance in a scheme where one is always the protectionist and the other one (is) the one who always breaks the rules,” Argentine President Mauricio Macri said Sunday during the event’s launch. “The problems of the WTO will be resolved with more WTO, not less WTO.”