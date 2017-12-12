Tribes slam proposal for co-management of Trump-downsized Utah monument
Shaun Chapoose speaks during during a news conference Dec. 4 in Salt Lake City. President Donald Trump traveled to Salt Lake City to announce plans to shrink two sprawling national monuments in Utah in a move that will delight the state's GOP politicians and many rural residents who see the lands as prime examples of federal overreach, but will enrage tribes and environmentalist groups who vow to immediately sue to preserve the monuments. Chapoose with the Ute Tribe says Trump's decision benefits 'a few powerful Utah politicians.' | AP

/

Tribes slam proposal for co-management of Trump-downsized Utah monument

AP

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA – President Donald Trump’s decision to drastically reduce and break up a national monument in Utah wasn’t the only blow Native American tribes say they were dealt last week.

The president’s proclamation on Bears Ears National Monument changes the makeup of a tribal advisory commission for the land. It adds a San Juan County, Utah, commissioner who supported peeling back protections for the monument.

The new commissioner — now Rebecca Benally — will have the same authority as the other members. All five others represent tribes.

Federal legislation also would create tribal co-management councils. The proposal by Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis excludes tribes outside Utah and lets the president hand-select most members.

The Utah congressional delegation sees the changes as unifying forces.

Tribes say they’re another example of Native Americans being told what’s good for them.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shaun Chapoose speaks during during a news conference Dec. 4 in Salt Lake City. President Donald Trump traveled to Salt Lake City to announce plans to shrink two sprawling national monuments in Utah in a move that will delight the state's GOP politicians and many rural residents who see the lands as prime examples of federal overreach, but will enrage tribes and environmentalist groups who vow to immediately sue to preserve the monuments. Chapoose with the Ute Tribe says Trump's decision benefits 'a few powerful Utah politicians.' | AP

, , ,