Tribes slam proposal for co-management of Trump-downsized Utah monument

President Donald Trump’s decision to drastically reduce and break up a national monument in Utah wasn’t the only blow Native American tribes say they were dealt last week.

The president’s proclamation on Bears Ears National Monument changes the makeup of a tribal advisory commission for the land. It adds a San Juan County, Utah, commissioner who supported peeling back protections for the monument.

The new commissioner — now Rebecca Benally — will have the same authority as the other members. All five others represent tribes.

Federal legislation also would create tribal co-management councils. The proposal by Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis excludes tribes outside Utah and lets the president hand-select most members.

The Utah congressional delegation sees the changes as unifying forces.

Tribes say they’re another example of Native Americans being told what’s good for them.