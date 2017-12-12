Airbus to pay $9.1 million in redress to kin of 2007 Sao Paulo crash dead
This photo taken on July 17, 2007, shows firefighters trying to extiguish the fire around the wreckage of a TAM Brazilian airlines A320 passenger aircraft that crashed while landing at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo. Airbus will compensate more than 30 million reals (9.1 million dollars) to 93 people from 33 families of the 199 victims of the TAM air tragedy in 2007, it was confirmed Monday. | EVERTON DE FREITAS / AE / VIA AFP-JIJI

AFP-JIJI

RIO DE JANEIRO – European aircraft giant Airbus will pay some 30 million reais ($9.1 million) in compensation to relatives of the 199 people killed in a 2007 air crash in Sao Paulo, a lawyer said Monday.

“After years of negotiations, 33 families have signed the terms of the agreement with Airbus,” Gabriela Ristow told AFP.

The accord, which was reached with a total of 93 individuals, was signed in November but not previously made public.

Airbus has agreed to pay the compensation “without delay,” Ristow said.

The accident on July 17, 2007, involved a TAM airline Airbus A320, flying from Porto Alegre to Sao Paulo. After landing, the plane ran into a building, killing all 187 aboard and 12 people on the ground.

An investigation concluded in 2009 that the cause of the accident was human error and technical problems.

In a statement, Airbus said it “confirms to have entered into settlements with victims’ relatives.”

But it added: “The company points out that the accident with flight JJ3054 did not result from any failure or fault in any way relating to the aircraft.”

