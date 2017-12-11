Identifying remains in Zama killings a difficult task for police

More than a month after the grisly killings of nine people in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, came to light in late October, Tokyo police are still struggling to identify which body parts belong to which victim.

The victims’ families meanwhile wish to collect their relatives’ remains as soon as possible.

According to police sources, about 240 bones have been discovered in the apartment of the suspect, Takahiro Shiraishi, 27, who was served a third arrest warrant over the case Monday.

Because the bones were mixed up, the Metropolitan Police Department is conducting DNA analyses on each one at its scientific investigation laboratory to make sure the remains are handed over to the correct families.

“We just can’t make a mistake, even though it takes more time (to identify the remains),” a senior investigating officer said.

“We can’t say anything to bereaved relatives wishing for early handovers except ‘please wait,’ ” another senior police officer said.

It appears the police won’t be able to hand over the remains to the families before the end of this year.

The relatives of the nine victims, whose identities have been confirmed by the police, were deeply affected by the horrific crime and some have problems living their daily lives, according to the police sources.

The victims’ bodies were found dismembered and badly deteriorated. The families still hope to get the remains to hold funerals. The police plan to ask a specialized company to reproduce the victims’ faces.

Four or more police officers are currently assigned exclusively to each family to provide updates on the investigation and psychological support.

“We’ll support the victims’ families while being sensitive to their situation,” one of the officers said.