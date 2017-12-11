Dollar moves tightly around ¥113.50

The dollar was stuck in a narrow range around ¥113.50 after gaining some ground in Tokyo trading on Monday, as investors retreated to the sidelines in the absence of fresh incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.43-44, almost unchanged from ¥113.46-47 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1783, up from $1.1750, and at ¥133.66-67, up from ¥133.32-33.

The dollar was higher around ¥113.60 in early trading, partly aided by position-adjustment purchases.

After coming under moderate selling pressure, the greenback rose back to near ¥113.70 in midmorning trading. “The dollar attracted large-lot buying mainly from Japanese importers,” a currency broker said.

But the U.S. currency lost steam later, as players failed to find fresh buying clues, traders said.

A wait-and-see mood grew ahead of key economic events this week, including a two-day U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting from Tuesday and the European Central Bank’s policy-setting meeting on Thursday, market sources said.

But the dollar is expected remain firm for the time being, against the backdrop of solid performances of Japanese and U.S. stocks and an upturn in the key long-term U.S. interest rate, said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.