Ishikawa assemblyman faces calls to resign for slandering local restaurant

A municipal assemblyman from Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, is facing pressure to resign for posting slanderous comments online about a local restaurant that was eventually forced to close.

On Monday, the assembly agreed unanimously on a resolution requesting the resignation of Hiroto Inui of the Liberal Democratic Party. Inui, 47, said he would make the decision after consulting his supporters.

According to the Ishikawa Prefectural Police, Inui in May anonymously posted slanderous comments about the restaurant on about 10 different occasions, saying things like “there are cockroaches in the food.”

Fuji Television Network reported that the restaurant was forced to close in August, and the owner filed a complaint with the police.

The police later sent the case to prosecutors on suspicion of defamation, and the Komatsu Summary Court ordered Inui last month to pay a fine of ¥300,000. Inui said he paid the fine on Dec. 5.

Inui apologized last week, saying he and the owner were involved in a personal dispute.