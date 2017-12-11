Mitsubishi Motors to cooperate with Jakarta in program to promote electric vehicles

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Monday it will join forces with the Indonesian government to promote electric vehicles in the Southeast Asian country, as the government ramps up efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

“This memorandum of understanding is a vote of confidence by the Indonesian government in the electric technologies of Mitsubishi Motors,” Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko said in a statement.

“We are pleased to be playing our part in helping to reduce emissions in Indonesia and in supporting its transition to a low carbon economy.”

Under the agreement, the Indonesian government will pursue new policies and incentive programs to encourage drivers and manufacturers to adopt electric vehicles in the biggest auto market in the region, the carmaker said.

The automaker said it will work with the government on a joint study to examine the efficient usage of zero-emission vehicles in the country, while providing 10 electric vehicles and four charging units to the Indonesian Ministry of Industry and other entities.

Mitsubishi Motors, one of the leading EV makers in Japan and an affiliate of Nissan Motor Co., currently produces the Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and the i-MiEV electric minicar.

In April, Mitsubishi Motors opened a new assembly plant in Indonesia with an annual production capacity of 160,000 vehicles as it aims to double its share of the local market to 10 percent within three years.

The carmaker entered the Indonesian market 46 years ago.