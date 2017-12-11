German intelligence agency warns of Chinese cyberspies on social networking sites such as LinkedIn

The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency warned Sunday that China is allegedly using social networks to try to cultivate lawmakers and other officials as sources.

Hans-Georg Maassen said his agency, known by its German acronym BfV, believes Chinese intelligence agents posing as consultants, headhunters or researchers have targeted more than 10,000 Germans primarily via the social networking site LinkedIn.

“This is a broad-based attempt to infiltrate in particular parliaments, ministries and government agencies,” Maassen said.

In addition, Chinese hackers are increasingly launching attacks on European companies through trusted suppliers, he alleged.

The BfV established a task force early this year which examined the use of fake profiles on social networks over nine months. The agency provided journalists with what it said were eight of the most prolific fake LinkedIn profiles used by alleged Chinese spies.

Using names such as Lily Wu, Laeticia Chen or Alex Li, the profiles sport impressive resumes, hundreds of contacts and attractive pictures of young professionals.

The agency also named six organizations that Chinese spies allegedly use to cloak their approaches, including one called the Association France Euro-Chine and another named Global View Strategic Consulting.

Messages to the organizations to seek comment weren’t immediately returned.

Maassen warned that Chinese cybergroups were also using so-called “supply chain attacks” to get around companies’ online defenses.

Such attacks, which send malicious software into organizational networks that attackers are interested in, are carried out through the targeting of IT workers and others who work for trusted service providers.

“The infections are difficult to detect, since network connections between service providers and their customers aren’t suspicious,” the BfV said. “This gives the attacker an even better disguise than before.”