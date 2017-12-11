Assault case involving sumo grand champion Harumafuji sent to prosecutors

Police on Monday referred the case of former sumo grand champion Harumafuji to prosecutors for his October assault of a lower-ranked wrestler at a bar in the city of Tottori.

Harumafuji, 33, allegedly beat fellow Mongolian wrestler Takanoiwa with his hands and a karaoke machine remote control during a drinking session at the bar in the city on Oct. 25 amid a regional tour. He retired from sumo late last month in the wake of the scandal.

Takanoiwa, 27, suffered head wounds in the assault and filed a police report on Oct. 29.

Investigative sources said Harumafuji is believed to have been angered by Takanoiwa’s inattention while Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho was giving him advice.

According to a Japan Sumo Association investigation, the assault occurred after Hakuho told Takanoiwa not to forget the kindness he received during his high school days. Takanoiwa was looking at his smartphone at the time and replied, “It’s an email from my girlfriend.”

The scandal dealt a blow to the ancient sport, which grappled in recent years with cases of match-fixing, violence and bullying.