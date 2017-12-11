More than 1,000 Santas brave the cold to run through streets of German town
People dressed as Santa Claus run through the streets of Michendorf, Germany, Sunday. | REUTERS

Reuters

MICHENDORF, GERMANY – More than a thousand people kitted out in red Santa suits trimmed with white fur and pointed hats ran through the streets of the small town of Michendorf near Berlin on Sunday in an annual Christmas-themed event.

Around 1,100 adults and children, some wearing long white beards, braved the cold to take part in races that ranged from 1 to 10 km in length.

Benedikt Statt, who won the 10 km men’s race, said: “It’s a really good feeling — a good course, good atmosphere and perfect weather. It was fun!”

Photos

People dressed as Santa Claus run through the streets of Michendorf, Germany, Sunday. | REUTERS A dog wears a Santa hat and scarf during the traditional Santa Claus run in Michendorf, eastern Germany, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI People dressed as Santa Claus run through the streets of Michendorf, Germany, Sunday. | REUTERS

