Qatar buys 24 Typhoon fighters and missiles as part of $8 billion deal

A British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft is seen in flight during a mission over central Iraq in 2016. | REUTERS

AP

LONDON – British aerospace company BAE Systems has agreed to sell 24 Typhoon fighter planes to Qatar as part of a £6 billion ($8 billion) deal with European defense contractors.

British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson announced the deal after contracts were signed Sunday in Doha, the Qatari capital.

The agreement also includes the sale of Brimstone and Meteor missiles made by MBDA Missile Systems, as well as Raytheon Paveway IV guided bombs manufactured in Britain.

BAE Systems put the value of the Typhoon contract, which includes training and support, at £5 billion. Qatar is the ninth country to purchase the aircraft.

Williamson says the deal is the biggest export agreement for the Typhoon in a decade and “will boost the Qatari military’s mission to tackle the challenges we both share in the Middle East.”

British Defense Minister Gavin Williamson (left) talks to his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, during an official agreement signing in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday. Qatar signed an $8 billion deal with Britain to buy 24 Typhoon fighters from Britain, which comes during the worst political crisis in the region for years. | AFP-JIJI

