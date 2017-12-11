U.S. vet, in rush to leave Vietnam during war, gets medals 40 years later back home

A Vietnam War veteran has received medals in Rhode Island more than 40 years after his service.

Paul Harvey was awarded a Silver Star, a Purple Heart and other awards during a ceremony Friday in Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s office.

Harvey is a 71-year-old Jamestown resident. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam as a member of the Wolfhounds.

He says he earned the Silver Star for retrieving the body of a fallen soldier from an armed North Vietnamese camp. He earned the Purple Heart for being wounded twice while performing similar missions.

Harvey was honorably discharged in 1973 and worked as a commercial fisherman.

He was supposed to receive the medals before leaving Vietnam but didn’t want to wait there for the ceremony.