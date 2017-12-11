Evacuation underway of 313 people from grounded Calais ferry; no injuries

Authorities were evacuating a ferry carrying 313 people that ran aground Sunday at the French port city of Calais, interrupting boat traffic across the English Channel.

A towing operation — aided by a rising tide — managed to unstick the ferry that hit a pebble bank at the Calais port just after noon because of bad weather conditions and strong winds.

Six hours later, hundreds of passengers from the Dover-bound Pride of Kent were in the process of disembarking the vessel that had been pulled to a nearby dock, authorities said.

The Pas-de-Calais prefecture said no injuries were reported and the situation is said to be stable.

Earlier Sunday, P&O Ferries confirmed that one of its ferries ran aground and said it hoped “to transfer our passengers to an alternative ship as soon as possible.”

Sea traffic was set to resume Sunday evening between France and Britain.

Fifteen thousand households in Pas-de-Calais and an adjacent region have experienced electricity cuts because of wind and storms.

The national weather warning agency Meteo France had 32 French departments under hazard alerts due to intense weather over the weekend.