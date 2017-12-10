In Bahrain, Taro Kono says Japan can make contributions to enhance Israeli-Palestinian peace process

Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Japan can do more to help push forward the Israel-Palestine peace talks as the country seeks to play a bigger role in promoting peace in the Middle East.

“Japan can make more contributions for the stability of the Middle East,” Kono said in a speech to a security forum Saturday in Bahrain, the first stop of his trip to the Middle East and Europe. He he did not elaborate on what the contributions will be.

Kono, the first Japanese foreign minister to ever visit Bahrain, met earlier in the day with his counterpart, Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa, and exchanged views on unrest in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Japanese officials said.

Among other Group of Seven nations, Britain, France, Italy and Germany expressed disagreement with or concern about the U.S. decision, but Kono has said Japan, a U.S. ally, “appreciates President Trump’s strong commitment to promoting a permanent peace agreement and his support for a two-state solution.”

Kono visited the United Arab Emirates on Sunday before moving on to Paris.

As for the Iraqi military’s declaration of an end to the fight against the Islamic State extremist group, Kono said in a statement issued Sunday the country’s liberation from it is an achievement made possible by the Iraqi people’s unity to overcome ethnic and religious differences.

“Japan wants to support as much as possible the Iraqi people’s efforts to peacefully resolve various domestic issues, based on the (Japanese) Constitution and constructive dialogues, and to prevent a revival of violent extremism,” he said.