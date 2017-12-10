ICAN, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, stresses importance of nuclear disarmament

The head of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, on Saturday underscored the importance of ridding the world of nuclear weapons.

“We are facing a clear choice right now. The end of nuclear weapons or the end of us,” said Beatrice Fihn, the group’s executive director.

At a press conference held the day before the prize award ceremony Sunday, Fihn stressed the need to effectuate the U.N. treaty to ban nuclear weapons adopted in July and achieve full nuclear disarmament early.

Setsuko Thurlow, who survived the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, was also present at the conference.

Regarding her experience, she said: “This is unacceptable human suffering. No human being should ever experience what we experienced.” Thurlow, who lives in Canada, will attend the award ceremony together with Fihn.

Fihn referred to increasing tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile development.

“Nuclear weapons do not prevent conflicts. They caused this conflict,” she said, rejecting the view that nuclear deterrence helps strengthen security.

Thurlow criticized Japan for lacking consistency, saying that the country relies on nuclear deterrence provided by the United States and refuses to sign the nuclear weapons ban treaty while stressing its status as the world’s only atomic-bombed country.

“Japan has moral responsibility,” Thurlow said, urging the country to sign the treaty at an early date.