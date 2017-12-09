Setting of accession date spurs government work for era name computer updates

The central and local governments will prepare to update its documentation and other systems to fit the next era name, now that Crown Prince Naruhito’s accession to the throne and the start of a new era is set for May 1, 2019.

The extended preparation period before the start of the new era contrasts with the last Imperial succession in January 1989, when the current era name, Heisei, was decided within a day of the death of Emperor Hirohito, known posthumously as Emperor Showa. The Heisei Era started the next day.

The government plans to announce the era name next year. On Friday, the Cabinet approved a plan to set Emperor Akihito’s abdication date as April 30, 2019.

In Hyogo Prefecture, Kobe’s tax division started to study the required system updates around May this year, when a special bill to allow Emperor Akihito to step down was approved at a Cabinet meeting. The city aims to include the costs in its fiscal 2018 budget.

“We want the internal affairs ministry to decide promptly when we should start use of the new era name in notices to citizens,” a Kobe official said.

The information systems division of the city of Fukuoka plans to begin work on updates as early as this month.

“It will take a year to revamp large medical and welfare systems,” a division official said.

The My Number identification cards used for Japan’s social security and tax systems will not need to be updated as their validity periods use the Western calendar.

“Major confusion is unlikely to occur” related to the My Number system, an official at the internal affairs ministry said.

A senior Osaka Prefecture official praised the May 1, 2019, accession date as it falls on a national holiday. The government might designate a 10-day holiday around the succession that will include national holidays close to the date.

“We’ll be able to make system checks during public holidays,” the Osaka official said.