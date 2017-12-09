Osaka apartment fire claims five in Toyonaka

Five people died overnight during a fire at an apartment building in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, police said Saturday.

A female resident in her 80s was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital, while the unidentified body of a male was found Friday night at the wooden two-story apartment, the police said. Three other unidentified bodies were recovered on Saturday.

Fifteen residents and a manager lived in the building, and four people remain unaccounted for, according to the police.

The building is in a dense residential area near Hattori-tenjin Station on the Hankyu Takarazuka Line.