Obayashi’s HQ searched for evidence of fraud linked to maglev bids

Prosecutors have searched Obayashi Corp.’s headquarters and other locations for evidence of fraud related to bids for maglev contracts, the major contractor said Saturday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office searched the sites from Friday to early Saturday, people close to the matter said.

Obayashi is among the contractors hired to build Central Japan Railway Co.’s ¥9 trillion ($79 billion) shinkansen line for magnetically levitated trains between Tokyo and Osaka by 2045.

The railway, better known as JR Tokai, plans to open the first leg of the maglev line for service between Tokyo and Nagoya in 2027.