Worst attack on U.N. in recent history kills 15 peacekeepers in Democratic Republic of Congo

The United Nations suffered its worst attack on a peacekeeping mission in nearly a quarter of a century on Friday when suspected Ugandan rebels attacked a base in the restive Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 15 peacekeepers.

The U.N. Security Council said the peacekeepers, who were all from neighboring Tanzania, were killed in the North Kivu province late Thursday, alongside five Congolese soldiers, with 53 personnel wounded.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres led an outpouring of outrage over the deadly ambush, calling it a “heinous” act.

“I condemn this attack unequivocally. These deliberate attacks against U.N. peacekeepers are unacceptable and constitute a war crime,” he said in a statement.

Heather Nauert, spokeswoman for the State Department, said Washington was “appalled by the horrific act.”

The attack is the worst loss of life to a U.N. peacekeeping force since 1993 when 24 Pakistani soldiers were killed in Somalia during clashes with a local warlord.

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s huge eastern region has long been wracked by violence, but fighting between government soldiers and militia groups, as well as inter-ethnic clashes, has increased significantly this year.

North Kivu province, which borders Uganda and Rwanda, has seen a particular uptick in killings and kidnappings between rival ethnic groups.

The U.N. in October declared a level 3 emergency in the nation — a status afforded to conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

MONUSCO, the U.N.’s peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said its operating base at Semuliki, North Kivu, was attacked by “suspected ADF elements.” ADF, a Ugandan Muslim rebel group, one of several armed groups active in the North Kivu region.

“Attacks against those who are working in the service of peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are cowardly,” MONUSCO head Maman Sidikou said in a statement, vowing to bring the attackers to justice.

Guterres said it was the worst attack on U.N. peacekeepers in the organization’s recent history.

“I call on the DRC authorities to investigate this incident and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said. “There must be no impunity for such assaults, here or anywhere else.”

Some those wounded in the attack are in critical condition with the medical evacuation of casualties continuing, he added, while military reinforcements have arrived on the scene.

MONUSCO, an 18,000-member force, has suffered scores of attacks since its establishment in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a vast, mineral-rich but chronically unstable nation home to myriad warring groups and ethnic groups.

The ADF was blamed for an ambush on U.N. peacekeepers in the country in October, which killed two peacekeepers and wounded 12.

The ADF has been accused by Kinshasa and the U.N. mission of killing more than 700 people in the Beni region since October 2014.

Violence plagues North Kivu on a daily basis, with civilians caught between a coterie of vicious armed groups.

Human Rights Watch has documented more than 500 civilian deaths, at least 1,087 people kidnapped, and 11 reports of mass rape in North Kivu alone since June.

The U.N. estimates that more than 4 million people are internally displaced in the nation, and 922,000 people were forced to flee their homes last year — more than in any other country.

Guterres warned in October against budget cuts to MONUSCO, the U.N.’s largest and most expensive peacekeeping mission.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the U.N.’s under-secretary-general for peacekeeping, said on Twitter he was “outraged” by Thursday’s violence.

The country has also faced violence after President Joseph Kabila, who refused to step down after his final term last December, pushed back a new vote until December 2018.

Kabila, in power since 2001, told the U.N. General Assembly in September that he was moving “towards credible, transparent and peaceful elections” but concerns persist that tensions over the vote will escalate into large-scale violence.

“This latest attack highlights the urgency of helping people in need and addressing the volatile situation,” Guterres said.