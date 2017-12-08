Japan and EU reach final accord on trade pact, eye implementation in early 2019

Japan and the European Union have finalized negotiations on a free trade deal, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday, with the two sides aiming to implement it in early 2019.

“Japan and EU will work together to create an economic bloc based on free and fair rules,” Abe told reporters after holding telephone talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to confirm the final accord, which was reached during their chief negotiators’ meeting in Brussels.

The deal will open up the EU market to Japanese cars and auto parts and the Japanese market to European dairy and agricultural products.

Japan will eliminate tariffs on 94 percent of all imports from the bloc, including 82 percent on farm and fishery products. The reduction will likely result in lower prices for European cheese, pork and wine in Japan — although domestic farmers are wary of being flooded by competitive products.

As the European Union will eliminate tariffs on Japanese autos in the eighth year after the pact is implemented and abolish taxes on sake and green tea, Japanese exports will likely get a boost in a market of over 500 million people.

Following a broad agreement on the pact in July, the two sides were aiming to finalize the specifics in the hope of signing the deal next summer and putting it into effect in 2019, negotiation sources said.

In reaching the deal, they have decided not to include a scheme to settle investment disputes and will continue negotiations over the issue, a senior Japanese official said.

On this issue, which gives a company the right to sue a state for compensation if it believes its investment has been harmed by a government decision, Tokyo has been calling for the use of an existing investor-state dispute system whereby a company and a government select mediators when a case is raised.

The European Union has opposed the approach and proposes setting up a permanent investment court with proper mediators appointed by governments.

Japan, however, is cautious about the idea as it believes it could hurt companies’ interests if mediators are selected arbitrarily.