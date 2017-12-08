North Korean boat in theft probe recaptured after fleeing Japan Coast Guard escort

A North Korean fishing boat was recaptured Friday after escaping from its Japan Coast Guard escort ship near Hakodate while being investigated in connection with the plundering a remote Japanese fishing hut.

The North Korean boat was on the loose for about an hour after its crew started the engine and cut the coast guard’s tether lines at around 3:25 p.m., the Japan Coast Guard said.

The North Koreans were taken into custody on Nov. 30, two days after their boat was spotted on an island taking refuge from bad weather in the Sea of Japan near the town of Matsumae, Hokkaido.

The crew of the impounded fishing vessel is suspected of committing nearly ¥8 million in property damage and theft while they were sheltering on the uninhabited island, according to a local fishermen’s union.

The 10 North Koreans are suspected of destroying a power generator and a boiler and stealing appliances and other items from the hut, the sources said.

They stripped the generator for parts and removed a door knob from the hut.

Another generator at a different hut used to supply water and electricity to the shelter hut is missing, the sources added.

The North Koreans are also suspected of stealing a television, a motorcycle and a solar panel.

The fishermen have told Japan Coast Guard officials that they left the port of Chongjin, North Korea, in September to go squid fishing in the Sea of Japan before their steering wheel failed about a month ago.

A crew member who was admitted to a hospital in Hakodate for stomach pains on Monday was transferred Friday to a hospital in Sapporo for security reasons, the coast guard said. He is likely to be hospitalized for some time because he has a gastric ulcer.

The other nine crew members remain aboard their boat.