Dollar jumps to near ¥113.50 as U.S. government avoids shutdown

The dollar jumped to near ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading Friday as traders were relieved by the overnight passage of a stopgap budget bill in the U.S. Congress that prevented a government shutdown.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.46-47, up from ¥112.54-55 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1750-1750, down from $1.1795-1795, and at ¥133.32-33, up from ¥132.74-75.

The passage of the bill “boosted hopes that a tax reform plan will also clear Congress by year-end,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

The U.S. currency was also supported by media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump will announce an infrastructure investment plan early next year, according to market sources.

Ahead of the release later Friday of key U.S. jobs data for November, however, “the dollar was under heavy profit-taking pressure around ¥113.50,” another bank official said.

“The dollar could approach ¥114 if the jobs data include a solid reading in the average hourly wage,” an official at a currency margin trading firm said.